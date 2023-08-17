Doja Cat Says Losing 500K Instagram Followers After Argument With Fans Made Her 'Feel Free'

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

Unfazed by the exodus following her online spat with her fans, the 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker claims seeing less followers on her account makes her feel like she's 'defeated a large beast.'

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat apparently has got nothing to lose despite losing a chunk of followers on Instagram after a recent online spat with her fans. If anything, she feels more freedom regarding her social media use after 500,000 people abandoned her in the last month on the platform.

The Grammy Award winner opened up about how she feels when seeing her number of followers down to 25.1 million via her Instagram Story. On Wednesday, August 16, she wrote, "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long."

Sharing that what matters the most to her is her loyal fans, the singer/raptress added, "It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was." She concluded by declaring, "I feel free."

Doja upset some of her fans after she took issue with the name her fans chose for her fan base, "Kittenz." In July, she wrote in a since-deleted Threads, "My fans don't name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f***ing 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

The "Say So" hitmaker also deemed one of her fans "crazy" for using her government name as their username. "You making my government name ur sn is creepy as f**k," she told her fan whose screen name is @amalazandiledlamlni.

In the next two days following her rants, it's uncovered that Doja lost more than 230,000 followers on Instagram.

Doja has also been slammed over her relationship with J.Cyrus, a comedian who has been accused of emotional abuse by his Twitch followers. While he has apologized for his actions, the hip-hop star clapped back at the critics of her love life.

"I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE," she responded. She went on to emphasize, "I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A F**K WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE H*ES НАНА!"

