Jenna Ortega Dubs Johnny Depp Dating Rumors 'Ridiculous'

Celebrity

The 'Wednesday' leading lady is forced to offer clarification after gossip blog Deuxmoi claims that she and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor were spotted together.

Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega has vehemently denied rumors suggesting she's in a romantic relationship with Johnny Depp. When addressing the chatter on Instagram Story, the "Wednesday" leading lady called the dating speculations "ridiculous."

"This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh," the 20-year-old penned in since-deleted post. "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."

Jenna was forced to offer clarification after Deuxmoi claimed that she and the "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor were spotted together. The gossip blog additionally noted that the two could possibly be working together on "Beetlejuice 2".

Jenna herself declared earlier this year that she's not ready for a relationship. When appearing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in May, she said about love and dating, "I almost don't even find myself interested."

"But a part of it is self-esteem... I'm not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone," the former Disney Channel star went on elaborating. "If there's one thing I'm going to focus on -- which is probably something I need to change -- it's going to be my work."

As for Johnny, he was romantically linked to Joelle Rich in 2022. Joelle is a London-based attorney who represented the Hollywood actor in his libel case against the Sun in 2020. However, they reportedly called it quits in October last year.

You can share this post!