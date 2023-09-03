Joe Biden Hails Late Jimmy Buffett as 'Poet of Paradise'

NBC/YouTube Celebrity

The current President of the United States adds a tribute to the late 'Margaritaville' hitmaker as he becomes one of the politicians to remember the musician after his passing.

Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - US President Joe Biden labelled Jimmy Buffett as a "poet of paradise." The musician died "peacefully" on Friday, September 1, aged 76, and Biden has paid a glowing tribute to the "Margaritaville" hitmaker.

"Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. We had the honour to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage - full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together," the 80-year-old president said in a statement.

"Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores."

Elsewhere, Bill Clinton has also paid a glowing tribute to the late musician. Clinton, 77 - who served as the 42nd US President between 1993 and 2001 - hailed Buffet for proving happiness to "millions of people."

He wrote on X, "Jimmy Buffett's music brought happiness to millions of people. I'll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans."

Buffett's death was first announced on his official X account. A statement read, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of 1 September surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

