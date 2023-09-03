 

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Super Stunted' Because of Her Fame

While she's aware that nobody is perfect, the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker still thinks that she could have evolved more if she did not grow up in the public eye.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo feels fame has "stunted" her development. The 20-year-old pop star has made huge success in recent years, but Olivia feels that growing up in the public eye has had a detrimental impact on her.

"Nobody can be perfect, ever. It's so funny because I am so strait-laced. But it's hard. I feel super mature in some ways and super stunted in others because of how I've grown up. I have such curiosity to learn and grow and experience things, and how am I ever going to learn if I can't make a mistake in the privacy of my own life?" she told the Guardian newspaper.

Despite her success, Olivia has actually become more uncertain of herself over time. She explained, "I just remember thinking, 'I'm so precocious, I know what I'm doing, I got all this under control, I'm so mature.' And the older I get, the more I realise that I know very little."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted to being an "oversharer." The singer also feels she benefited from making her debut album, "Sour", amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about writing "brutally honest songs," she explained on Apple Music 1, "I think that was the beauty of making a record in the pandemic a little bit and also I think that's the fun thing about making your first record is you're kind of like not caught up in it, being consumed. You're kind of just writing how you feel and writing to get it out."

"And I don't know ... I've never been worried about writing like vulnerably like that. I'd always been such an oversharer and it's actually like people around me who are like, 'OK Olivia, like tone it down, Olivia maybe you shouldn't say that in public' or something like that ... but yeah I love writing really brutally honest songs."

