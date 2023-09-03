 

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request
Instagram
Celebrity

The 51-year-old former 'Baywatch' actress dishes on the strangest fetish that she has discovered from her avid followers on the adult subscription platform.

  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carmen Electra thinks it's hilarious that her OnlyFans subscribers are obsessed with her feet. The former "Baywatch" star turned into a global sex symbol, thanks to her stint as Lani McKenzie in "Baywatch" in the 1990s and joined the adult site last year.

Charging $25 for special requests, though it's free to subscribe to her page, she revealed the weirdest fetish she's fulfilled. "I get lots of requests for my feet, it cracks me up," she said as quoted by The Sun. The 51-year-old former Playboy cover star loves being in control over her racy snaps with OnlyFans.

She told People, "I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this.' I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.' People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside."

  Editors' Pick

She mainly posts swimwear and lingerie photos as well as beauty tutorials, and holiday content. Carmen also admitted if she has a desire to "show a little bit more" on the site then she won't have to put any strategically placed emojis over her body.

The model joining OnlyFans came after searches for her on the X-rated site PornHub increased following her appearance on the basketball docu-series "The Last Dance" in 2020, in which she discussed her marriage to ex-Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman.

The adult entertainment site announced at the time, "After the episode was released on April 26th, searches for Carmen Electra surged to more than 1.7 million, compared to her daily average of just 1,500 searches. That compares to previous celebrity search increases including Maitland Ward, Kylie Jenner, and Belle Delphine when they were featured in pop culture media."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'How I Met Your Father' Ditched by Hulu After Two Seasons

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency
Related Posts
Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

These Celeb Couples Stayed Together Despite Troubled Relationship

These Celeb Couples Stayed Together Despite Troubled Relationship

Carmen Electra Says Joining OnlyFans Is 'No-Brainer'

Carmen Electra Says Joining OnlyFans Is 'No-Brainer'

Latest News
Mohamed Al-Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi, Died at 94
  • Sep 03, 2023

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi, Died at 94

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request
  • Sep 03, 2023

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency
  • Sep 03, 2023

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry
  • Sep 03, 2023

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'
  • Sep 03, 2023

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Noel Gallagher Dishes on What Started His Feud With Adele
  • Sep 03, 2023

Noel Gallagher Dishes on What Started His Feud With Adele

Most Read
Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant
Celebrity

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury