Meg Ryan's Children Mortified by Her 'Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene
The 'When Harry Met Sally…' actress reveals her daughter and son are horrified by her intimate scene with Billy Crystal in the iconic 1989 romantic comedy.

  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meg Ryan's children are left red-faced by her iconic "When Harry Met Sally..." orgasm scene. The 61-year-old actress memorably feigned an orgasm as Sally Albright in Rob Reiner's 1989 movie in a sequence with co-star Billy Crystal at New York City's Katz Delicatessen and her son Jack Quaid and daughter Daisy True have the scene burned into their memories.

"Yeah. It's funny, my son just called me this morning and he's in New York staying at a hotel that's right across the street from Katz's Deli," Meg explained in a conversation with comedian Carol Burnett for Interview magazine.

"My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.' He said, 'You know you can go on into that deli and there's an arrow pointing down to the table where you did that scene.' "

Meg will feature in her first movie role for eight years alongside David Duchovny in the upcoming rom-com "What Happens Later" and found it easy getting back into acting on the project - which she has also directed and co-written.

The "Sleepless in Seattle" star said, "Truly, the easiest part was acting in it. I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I'm sure there's a lot of things I missed. I hadn't done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David. A lot of it was done in two shots. I'm proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

