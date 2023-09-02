 

Rihanna Makes 'Huge' Donation to Disabled and Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles

Rihanna Makes 'Huge' Donation to Disabled and Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Don't Stop the Music' singer is giving back to her community in Los Angeles by donating hundreds of essential items to the struggling veterans in the city.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has sent goods to homeless veterans in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old singer recently contacted the Always For The People Foundation to make a "huge" donation to the disabled and homeless veterans in the city.

Rihanna called up Sennett Devermont - the organisation's founder - who "distributed hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper, dog food, you name it…," a source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker did something similar in 2022 when she spent "hours" listening to the concerns of the city's homeless community. An insider said at the time, "She was genuinely interested and concerned."

Rihanna also made a positive impression on the homeless population. One of them said, "I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans."

  Editors' Pick

Rihanna has been outspoken about various social and political issues throughout her career, and the chart-topping star previously spoke about her own experiences of growing up in Barbados, admitting that she took some of her privileges "for granted."

She told the Guardian newspaper, "Growing up in Barbados, I did not always love school. It can feel like a grind, especially when you'd rather be singing, playing sports or doing pretty much anything other than homework."

"I realise now that I often took it for granted that I was even able to go to school. Education can be stolen from you in a second. As we've seen recently on an unprecedented scale, the Caribbean gets hit by natural disasters that wipe out schools, leaving thousands of children stranded."

"In other parts of the world, conflict, poverty, deeply ingrained sexism, and bad public policy keep more than a quarter of a billion children and teens from getting an education."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour
Related Posts
Rihanna Thinks Her Family Is 'Compete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Rihanna Thinks Her Family Is 'Compete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Another Baby Boy

Rihanna Secretly Gave Birth to Another Baby Boy

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Latest News
Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour
  • Sep 02, 2023

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Celine Dion's Family on Her Stiff-Person Syndrome: 'There's Little We Can Do to Support Her'

Rihanna Makes 'Huge' Donation to Disabled and Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles
  • Sep 02, 2023

Rihanna Makes 'Huge' Donation to Disabled and Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch
  • Sep 02, 2023

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat
  • Sep 01, 2023

Kate Beckinsale Adds New Tattoo as Nod to Her Late Cat

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit