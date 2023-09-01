Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Flowers' singer has a lot of fond memories in the house she once shared with her former husband before it was destroyed by the Californian wildfires.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus' Malibu home was filled with "so much magic." The 30-year-old pop star resided in the property with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth before it burned down due to the California wildfires nearly five years ago, and in spite of their split, Miley still has very fond memories of living there.

"The 'Meet Miley Cyrus' record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist. And so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down. That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life," the singer - who was married to Liam between 2018 and 2020 - shared in a TikTok video.

Miley recently pledged to share "untold stories" about her life via a series of TikTok videos. She explained on Instagram, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley."

"My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans. This series 'Used to Be Young' is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now (sic)."

And in one of her first TikTok stories, Miley reflected on the differences between herself and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. The chart-topping star admitted that she had financial and emotional stability during her younger years, whereas her dad was forced to struggle through the early years of his life.

Miley explained, "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That's something that my dad didn't have."

