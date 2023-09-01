 

Robbie Williams Recalls Pooping His Pants on Stage Due to Food Poisoning

Robbie Williams Recalls Pooping His Pants on Stage Due to Food Poisoning
Instagram
Music

The former Take That member discusses one of his embarrassing moments on stage and reveals he soiled himself during a live performance because of food poisoning.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams once pooped on stage. The 49-year-old pop star performed with his old bandmates Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald as part of a Take That reunion tour but he fell victim to food poisoning and desperately needed to use the bathroom as he went to the stage to perform his opening number.

"So, I had food poisoning once on the Take That tour when I rejoined. It was horrendous. It felt like death. "We unfortunately had to cancel a show in Denmark because of it. I still feel bad. Anyway, a few days later we were playing at the Ajax Stadium in Amsterdam," he wrote on Instagram.

"Still not anywhere near well enough, I ventured to the stage. I was in the precarious position of not being able to 'trust a fart', which was unfortunate because that's what I needed to do during my opening song, 'Let Me Entertain You'."

  Editors' Pick

The "Rock DJ" hitmaker went on to clarify to his followers that indeed the incident developed into "more" than just flatulence but he remained "ever the professional" and carried on with the performance despite his soiled pants. He said, "As I'm sure you can imagine, it didn't remain just a fart. But ever the pro, I retained my composure and committed to the performance!"

Robbie recently revealed that he is "teetering on anxiety and darkness" as he approaches his milestone birthday. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said, "I've got my 50th coming up. Maybe there is a different way to be and do things."

"That gives me an idea for a TV show … 'Robbie Williams Does Things Differently' and I just give those things a go. I am constantly teetering on anxiety and darkness. It doesn't take much to set me off so I desperately need eight hours of sleep and if I don't get eight hours I'm not much use to anybody - no more so than myself."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow Blames Media for Forcing Her to Discontinue Vagina-Scented Candle
Related Posts
Robbie Williams and Take That Bandmate Mark Owen Reunite Onstage for 1st Time in 12 Years

Robbie Williams and Take That Bandmate Mark Owen Reunite Onstage for 1st Time in 12 Years

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery

Robbie Williams Admits to Hiding a Lot of 'Self-Hatred' as He Addresses His Weight Loss

Robbie Williams Admits to Hiding a Lot of 'Self-Hatred' as He Addresses His Weight Loss

Robbie Williams' Wife Clarifies Comment About Non-Existent Sex Life With Husband

Robbie Williams' Wife Clarifies Comment About Non-Existent Sex Life With Husband

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow Blames Media for Forcing Her to Discontinue Vagina-Scented Candle
  • Sep 01, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Blames Media for Forcing Her to Discontinue Vagina-Scented Candle

Robbie Williams Recalls Pooping His Pants on Stage Due to Food Poisoning
  • Sep 01, 2023

Robbie Williams Recalls Pooping His Pants on Stage Due to Food Poisoning

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram
  • Sep 01, 2023

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report
  • Sep 01, 2023

Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report

Miley Cyrus Defiantly Calls Her Underage Topless Magazine Cover 'Brilliant' Despite Backlash
  • Sep 01, 2023

Miley Cyrus Defiantly Calls Her Underage Topless Magazine Cover 'Brilliant' Despite Backlash

Mitchel Musso Insists He's Not Drunk and Never Stole Bag of Chips Following Arrest
  • Sep 01, 2023

Mitchel Musso Insists He's Not Drunk and Never Stole Bag of Chips Following Arrest

Most Read
Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance
Music

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy