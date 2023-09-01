 

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram
Britney is seemingly having a blast on her getaway in Mexico amid divorce from estranged husband while he has removed her from the list of the people he followed online.

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari is no longer following Britney Spears on Instagram. The 29-year-old actor married pop superstar Britney, 41, in June 2022 but filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage and now, according to UsWeekly, both accounts show that he is no longer one of her 42 million followers.

While Britney is yet to acknowledge being unfollowed by Sam, the post that immediately followed seemed to be a dig at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "In Mexico now !!! When your sister says 'I love her to DEATH'… you learn to start living !!! (sic)" she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing in a white mini-dress.

The "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 but she has since become estranged from her parents and siblings.

The news comes just hours after an insider expressed their concern for Britney - who is due to release her bombshell memoir "The Woman in Me" in October - and alleged that she could be on a "dangerous downwards spiral" amid the divorce.

The source told UsWeekly, "Some people are of the opinion that Britney's on a dangerous downward spiral, and the stuff she's been [doing] hasn't done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney's welfare right now is off the charts."

Sam - who first met Britney in 2016 when he appeared as an extra in her "Slumber Party" music video - previously cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. However, the "Circus" hitmaker subsequently confessed that she was "a little shocked" by their break-up.

She said on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. But, I couldn't take the pain any more, honestly."

Britney also thanked her fans for their support. She said, "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you."

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

