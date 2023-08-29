 

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation

David Corenswet's New Pic Teases His Apparent 'Superman: Legacy' Transformation
Fans are speculating if the 'House of Cards' alum is already bulking up for his Man of Steel role in the upcoming DCU movie after behind-the-scenes pics from his documentary project hit the web.

AceShowbiz - David Corenswet may have been hitting the gym these days after landing a role on James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy". New pictures of the actor recently surfaced online and apparently teased his transformation while preparing to play Clark Kent.

Earlier this month, Jon Schueler Foundation posted on its Facebook page some behind-the-scenes pictures of a documentary that Corenswet has been working on with director Max Woertendyke. In one of the snaps, the actor was photographed from behind, but he looked visibly bigger compared to his usually leaner appearance.

Seeing the image, fans have been speculating if the 30-year-old is already bulking up for his Man of Steel role in the upcoming DCU movie. "bum def looking bigger," one user of X, formerly known as Twitter, commented on the photo.

"already got that Superman back," a second commenter wrote. A third person also weighed in as noting, "bro back and legs are looking huuuuuuugeeeee."

Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were reported to be cast for "Superman: Legacy" in late June after passing screen tests. They will star as Clark Kent and his love interest, Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, respectively.

Three other actors were later added to the cast. Nathan Fillion has been tapped to star as Guy Gardner a.k.a. Green Lantern, Isabela Merced will portray Kendra Saunders a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi will portray Mister Terrific.

Confirming the news, Gunn posted on his Instagram page, "Hooray! Welcome to the Superman: Legacy cast, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific, and my old pal @nathanfillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner!"

"Superman: Legacy" is currently scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, with filming expected to take place next year. Further cast members, including who will play Lex Luthor and The Authority, will be brought in in due course.

In the meantime, Corenswet will continue working on the Jon Schueler documentary. He serves as cinematographer and executive producer on the project, with Julia Best Warner as producer, Danny Davilla as camera operator and Robert O'Haire as sound mixer.

