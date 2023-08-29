 

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Rumor has it, the dancer-turned-actor wanted to take charge of the 'Circus' singer's multi-million-dollar estate after she was freed from conservatorship but she refused.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari reportedly had "plans" over her wealth as he didn't want to be stuck as a "house husband." But 41-year-old Britney - who has sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45 - resisted handing him any control over her estimated $60 million fortune after she finally won her conservatorship battle against her family to regain her financial freedom.

"Britney wasn't about to go back to asking for permission to spend her own hard-earned money," a source said.

He also reportedly has had no intention of having children with the singer. The personal trainer-turned actor, 29, who slapped the "Toxic" singer with divorce papers on August 16, apparently misled her over his desire of having their own family before they got married in 2022.

"Sam was in no rush to have children, despite everything he'd previously led her to believe," a source told the US edition of OK magazine.

Sam is thought to have holed up in a rental that could cost $65,000 a month in the wake of his split from Britney. He is said to have moved from the LA mansion where they married 14 months ago into the pricey Ten Thousand building in the city. It is on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City and the 283-unit, 40-story building offers rents ranging from $10,000 to $65,000 per month.

A source told Page Six about how he has apparently already started making friends with his neighbours in the building, "He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot."

It includes amenities like a full bar for happy hours, Rolls-Royce valet service, a one-acre private park, a lap pool, views of the Pacific, as well as on-call doctors to administer services such as Botox. Demi Lovato has reportedly called the place home while Los Angeles Magazine once called the property "the hottest apartment building in LA."

There has been speculation Sam could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney due to an alleged loophole in their prenup. He is said to have agreed at the start of their 2022 marriage to get $1 million for every two years of their marriage. But Us Weekly reported he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce.

Sources have told TMZ even though the prenup prevents Sam from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a bumper one-off cheque from Britney to prevent him from sharing any "embarrassing" information about their marriage.

But an insider insisted in a chat with Page Six Sam is not after Britney's cash, saying, "He admitted publicly he is not fighting (their prenup agreement.) This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That's it."

Us Weekly also claimed the model waived any claims to Spears' music catalogue in their prenup, and alleged his name is not on the deed of their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California, where they got hitched. TMZ has also reported he will get "nothing" but his gifts from the Grammy winner in their divorce.

