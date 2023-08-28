 

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez
Facebook
Music

The 'Who Says' hitmaker is poised to dominate the charts with her musical comeback as her new catchy single has created a wave even before its official release.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is back with a bang as she prepares to release her highly anticipated fourth studio album. The lead single from the album is a catchy offering titled "Single Soon," which has already created quite a buzz even before its official release on August 25.

"Single Soon" has taken the music world by storm, making its presence felt on the Hot Trending Songs Chart even before hitting the airwaves. Fans and music enthusiasts alike have been eagerly waiting to get a taste of Gomez's new sound, and they certainly aren't disappointed.

To further hype up the song, a phone number is attached to the song's poster. When dialed, curious fans are treated to a voicemail message that playfully reassures them, "Never worry about boyfriends at all." This unique marketing gimmick has only added to the excitement surrounding the song's release.

  Editors' Pick

The reception for "Single Soon" has been remarkable. The track made an impressive debut at number 10 on the Global Spotify Chart, amassing a staggering 3.8 million streams and counting. This achievement solidifies Gomez's immense popularity and her ability to captivate audiences with her music.

As for the song itself, "Single Soon" is a vibrant and upbeat anthem that celebrates independence and self-love. It showcases Gomez's versatile vocals and her growth as an artist. With its infectious melody and relatable lyrics, the song has struck a chord with listeners around the world.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Selena Gomez's fourth studio album, and "Single Soon" has undoubtedly whetted their appetite. With its chart success and the positive feedback it has received, it's safe to say that Gomez's upcoming album will be a hit. If "Single Soon" is any indication, it's going to be a musical journey worth experiencing.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bob Barker Remembered as 'Sweet Funny Guy' by Adam Sandler After His Death

Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Celebrates Newfound Freedom on New Track 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez Celebrates Newfound Freedom on New Track 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'

Selena Gomez Recalls How She Fought Hard to Keep Her 2011 Hit Single 'Who Says'

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Sweetly React to Them Releasing Singles on Same Day

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Sweetly React to Them Releasing Singles on Same Day

Latest News
YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot
  • Aug 28, 2023

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez
  • Aug 28, 2023

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Meghan Markle's Mom Links Up With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Gala
  • Aug 28, 2023

Meghan Markle's Mom Links Up With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Gala

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors
  • Aug 28, 2023

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 28, 2023

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open
Music

Iggy Azalea Banned From Finishing Her Gig in Saudi Arabia After Her Pants Ripped Open

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

J. Cole Boasts About Living a Drug-Free Lifestyle on New Gucci Mane Joint Single 'There I Go'

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Hayley Williams Suggests Her Emo Genre Puts Off Artists From Collaborating With Her

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Unwilling to Do Timbaland-Produced Album

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Unwilling to Do Timbaland-Produced Album

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

ABBA Star, Ryan Tedder, Frank Sinatra's Estate and More Collaborate to Explore AI in Music

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Slams Ex-Wife on New Song, Accuses Her of Pawning Their Daughter for Child Support