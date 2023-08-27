Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Instagram Celebrity

Instead of responding to online trolls with anger, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' keeps it classy by declaring that she 'will continue to share my journey and my love and pray for the same for all of my sweet followers.'

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams was confused as to why people were unhappy to see her boasting about her marriage life. Having been dragged for complimenting her husband Simon Guobadia, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum took to social media to respond to the criticism.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, August 25, the 42-year-old reposted a video of her in which she declared that Simon doesn't have any red flags. "He had red flags to other people... Bt I knew they weren't for me," she said in the clip.

In the caption of the post, Porsha addressed trolls' comments by writing, "Funny how my @amazonlive post cause so much hate in the comments but I can remember not long ago when I was crying about being cheated on while I was pregnant when I was in a bad marriage, so many women were saying we're praying for you and you deserve better!!" She added, "But just look ladies when you get better and receive the love you deserve some people are still mad."

"So at the end of the day just do you, you do deserve love and you are worthy, you will have everything that God has for you!" the reality star continued. "Live in your own truth and know that things will happen in your time and at the end of the day live for you and no one else. Thank you to all those who truly rally behind black girl's happiness. I will continue to share my journey and my love and pray for the same for all of my sweet followers #YouDeserve."

Porsha and Simon tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on November 25. One day later, they got married once again at an American wedding.

"I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife," Porsha, who shares daughter Pilar with ex-husband Dennis McKinley, said of the second ceremony. "I'm from the south, so I love being in church. I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us."

