Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin revealed that she recently got her lips tattooed. Through a YouTube clip titled "I GOT MY LIPS TATTOOED", the "Suddenly Susan" actress showed off her "swollen" appearance following the procedure that was done at Vale of Shadows in Los Angeles in July.

The clip opens with the 62-year-old going to her aesthetic appointment. "OK, so first of all I'm trying to go under the radar," she said to the camera as she walked through a car park while wearing a T-shirt featuring a self-portrait and the slogan "Officially-Uncancelled". She seemingly made a reference to the fall-out from her controversial Donald Trump photoshoot.

"Second of all, I'm going to get my eyebrows microbladed more because I didn't do enough the last time," she added. "And I'm getting my lips tattooed, but they call it blushing. We'll see."

Kathy then entered the aesthetician's office, getting ready for the microblading procedure. As she gave a thumbs-up to the camera, the practitioner asked her, "You ready to not speak for three hours?" In response, she said in disbelief, "Whaaaaat?"

After she had done with the tattooing process, the comedienne returned home. She then showed the result to her husband Randy Bick, who was startled but then he laughed at her look.

Kathy also revealed her new appearance to her friend Kristen Johnston. "I got my lips tattooed last night. I'm f**ked. Look at me," she said, to which Kristen responded, "What did you do? That's not real."

"Well, Kristen thinks it's noticeable. But we're gonna go to the Fourth of July parade. I don't think anybody will be able to tell," Kathy declared. Fortunately, her face fully recovered from the microblading and blush sessions after several days.

