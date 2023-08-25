 

Dua Lipa Admits She's Not Ready to Have Children

The 'Dance the Night' singer is not rushing to have kids because she wants to make 'the most of [her] youth' before she eventually settles down and starts a family.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is determined to make the "most of [her] youth" before she considers having children. The 28-year-old pop star doesn't rule out the prospect of having kids one day - but for now, she's focused on her music career and making the most of her opportunities.

"Hmm, maybe. But nothing's planned! The only baby I'm thinking about is my new album," Dua told Vogue France when asked if she's planning to have children.

Dua acknowledges that women have more options and opportunities than ever before. And the chart-topping star is focused on other things for the time being. Dua - who previously dated model Anwar Hadid - said, "I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before."

"And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves. For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth."

Dua has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but she still hates listening to her own music. The brunette beauty explained, "I never listen to my own music. When I'm working on an album, it's on repeat, but as soon as it releases, I never listen to it again - unless it comes on randomly on the radio or in the club…"

Dua also confessed to suffering self-doubts about her music and her appearance, admitting that it can be really "destabilizing." The "Levitating" hitmaker said, "Of course, I had insecurities. Times when I questioned my appearance. I know how destabilising it can be to feel not good enough."

