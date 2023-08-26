Melissa Joan Hart Recounts Her Encounter With the Holy Spirit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actress opens up on her faith, explaining that she felt like she was 'born again' after encountering the Holy Spirit during a Bible study.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Melissa Joan Hart claimed she experienced a "born again" moment when she encountered the Holy Spirit. The 47-year-old actress was raised Catholic and her husband Mark Wilkerson was previously Baptist, but together they started attending a Presbyterian church and she says prayer has deepened her faith.

"Everyone's always talking about their moment of coming to Jesus or their moment of being born again. I feel like I've always walked with God, it's just gotten deeper and closer and more fulfilling," Melissa said to the Christian Post.

"I did have a born again, Holy Spirit moment. I never really understood the Holy Spirit or the Trinity in a sense. One day, we were in Bible study and it just hit, like the Holy Spirit made sense to me all of a sudden!"

"One day, I just felt it and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's the Holy Spirit talking to me. I get it now. Like a lightning bolt just hit me and I was like, 'The Holy Spirit!' I don't know why it just hit me and I got it. Then I better understood the Trinity and all that."

She also credited her husband with guiding her prayers, saying, "I started to understand more about how to pray and then my husband also helped me. My husband taught me to pray for mercy."

However, there was a time when she almost gave up prayer because of anxiety but resumed it as she was worried about Satan "trying to take over." She said, "I actually wanted to stop praying for a while because I was having such terrible thoughts that would frighten me so badly. I was like, 'I'm not gonna pray anymore because I can't handle these thoughts.' "

"It's giving me anxiety. It's keeping me from sleeping. It's like, literally choking me with how scared it's making me. When I pray, these other thoughts are coming in. And that's when I realised that Satan is trying to take over so I have to keep doing it! I fought through it and that doesn't happen anymore."

You can share this post!