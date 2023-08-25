 

Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Turned Into 'A*****' Due to His Jealousy

Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Turned Into 'A*****' Due to His Jealousy
Instagram
Celebrity

Discussing the challenges in his marriage life with the 'Sin City' actress, Cash Warren admits his jealousy ruined their relationship when they started dating.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba and Cash Warren once split over his jealousy. Film producer Cash, 44, confessed he found it difficult to deal with the attention Jessica, 42, received from other men when they were dating and they actually split four years into their relationship.

"When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn't making me feel good," Cash said on iHeartPodcast's "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast.

"I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I'm looking up and feeling jealous all the time. I was like, 'I hate feeling like this. It doesn't make me feel good, and I know it doesn't make you feel good.' And we broke up four years into our relationship. We broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a******, and so we broke up."

  Editors' Pick

However, Cash revealed he spent some time working on himself while they were apart and promised himself he would find "a more productive way" to deal with his emotions if they ever got back together.

Cash and Jessica have three children - son Hayes, five, and daughters Haven, 12, and Honor, 15 - together and since they got back together after their split, he has always tried to support her career.

He said, "If anything, when we got together I was like, 'Don't make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don't make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week' Eventually they'll grow up and they'll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days."

"I've tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I'm not interested in the spotlight. I'm not a star, I'm not a celeb, I'm not an actor, I've never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I've gotten more comfortable with it over the years."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member
Related Posts
Jessica Alba's Kids Cringed by Her Dancing

Jessica Alba's Kids Cringed by Her Dancing

Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Pic With Husband Cash Warren to Mark Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Pic With Husband Cash Warren to Mark Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

This Is Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Both Daughters

This Is Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Both Daughters

Jessica Alba Goes Ringless in New Year's Eve Post Amid Cash Warren Divorce Rumors

Jessica Alba Goes Ringless in New Year's Eve Post Amid Cash Warren Divorce Rumors

Latest News
Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released
  • Aug 25, 2023

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Turned Into 'A*****' Due to His Jealousy
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Turned Into 'A*****' Due to His Jealousy

Selena Gomez Celebrates Newfound Freedom on New Track 'Single Soon'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Selena Gomez Celebrates Newfound Freedom on New Track 'Single Soon'

Shania Twain Urge People to Embrace All Kinds of People
  • Aug 25, 2023

Shania Twain Urge People to Embrace All Kinds of People

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show
  • Aug 25, 2023

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims
  • Aug 25, 2023

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims

Most Read
Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup
Celebrity

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private