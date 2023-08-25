Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'Making the Cut' star also wonders how the 'America's Got Talent' judge maintains her 'incredible figure' despite eating more than nine hundred calories on a snack break.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim Gunn has come to Heidi Klum's defense. Shortly after his pal made headlines due to her alleged extreme diet routine, the "Making the Cut" star slammed reports suggesting that his co-star only eats 900 calories a day and deemed them "false."

The 70-year-old TV personality shut down the claims in an interview published on Thursday, August 24. Speaking to TMZ when he was at LAX, he clarified, "No, completely and totally false. It's mythology."

On the reason why, the former "Project Runway" star explained, "Heidi consumes more than 900 calories on a snack break." He went on to admit, "I marvel at how she's able to keep that incredible figure that she has because she doesn't hold back."

"I mean, she's careful about what she eats. She's certainly not someone who's counting calories," Tim further revealed. The author later could not help but burst into laughter when he confirmed that he has seen the "America's Got Talent" judge "in one sitting and crash a nine hundred [calories]."

Heidi herself has addressed the reports about her alleged extreme eating habit. On Tuesday night, she set the record straight on the matter through a video she uploaded via Instagram Story. In the since-deleted clip, she could be heard saying, "I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories."

"One, I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life. And don't believe everything that you read, So, I don't count my calories," the former Victoria's Secret Angel clarified. She went on to defend herself for sharing her body weight with her Instagram followers by saying, "Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed."

"I don't know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it's really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore," Heidi pointed out. "People just make up stories, one person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it. And it's really sad because you know, people read that and they think that, and possibly follow that, and that's not good."

Earlier that day, Heidi made headlines after The Daily Mail claimed that the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model only consumes 900 calories each day. The outlet reported that she revealed her calories intake via Instagram Story during a since-expired Q&A session on Sunday.

