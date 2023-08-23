 

Sam Asghari Moves to Luxury Apartment After Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari Moves to Luxury Apartment After Britney Spears Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The 29-year-old personal trainer-turned actor, who filed for divorce from the 'Oops! ... I Did It Again' singer on August 16, has reportedly move into the pricey building in L.A.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari is thought to be living in a luxury apartment costing up to $65,000 a month in rent following his split from Britney Spears. The personal trainer-turned actor filed for divorce from the "Toxic" singer on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences, and is said to have moved from the L.A. mansion they shared into the pricey Ten Thousand building in the city.

It is on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City and the 283-unit, 40-story building offers rents ranging from $10,000 to $65,000 per month. A source told Page Six about how he has apparently already started making friends with his neighbours in the building, "He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot."

It includes amenities like a full bar for happy hours, Rolls-Royce valet service, a one-acre private park, a lap pool, views of the Pacific, as well as on-call doctors to administer services such as Botox. Demi Lovato has reportedly called the place home, while Los Angeles Magazine once called the property "the hottest apartment building in LA".

  Editors' Pick

There has been speculation that the 29-year-old could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney due to an alleged loophole in their prenup. He is said to have agreed at the start of their 2022 marriage to get $1 million for every two years of their marriage.

But Us Weekly reported he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce. But sources have told TMZ even though the prenup prevents Sam from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a bumper one-off cheque from Britney to prevent him from sharing any "embarrassing" information about their marriage.

Us Weekly added Sam's prenup agreement money was capped at $10 million after 15 years. An insider insisted in a chat with Page Six Sam is not after Britney's cash, saying, "He admitted publicly he is not fighting (their prenup agreement.) This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That's it."

Us Weekly also claimed the model waived any claims to Spears' music catalogue in their prenup, and alleged his name is not on the deed of their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California, where they got hitched. TMZ is also reporting he will get "nothing" but his gifts from the Grammy winner in their divorce.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Scooter Braun Pokes Fun at Reports He's Losing a String of Artists

Britney Spears Reportedly Lives With Her Brother After Split From Sam Asghari
Related Posts
Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Jokes About Preparing for His 'Paparazzi Disguise' Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari Jokes About Preparing for His 'Paparazzi Disguise' Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears of Physical Abuse and Cheating With House Staff Member

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears of Physical Abuse and Cheating With House Staff Member

Latest News
Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup
  • Aug 23, 2023

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Britney Spears Reportedly Lives With Her Brother After Split From Sam Asghari
  • Aug 23, 2023

Britney Spears Reportedly Lives With Her Brother After Split From Sam Asghari

Melissa Joan Hart Blames 'Maxim' Cover After Almost Being Fired From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Melissa Joan Hart Blames 'Maxim' Cover After Almost Being Fired From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

Sam Asghari Moves to Luxury Apartment After Britney Spears Split
  • Aug 23, 2023

Sam Asghari Moves to Luxury Apartment After Britney Spears Split

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday
  • Aug 23, 2023

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pay Tribute to His Son's Jack on His 16th Birthday

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music
  • Aug 23, 2023

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Most Read
Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired
Celebrity

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Sam Asghari Walks Britney Spears' Beloved Dog Without His Wedding Ring on 1st Outing Since Divorce

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

Lil Wop Receives Support After Calling Off Gender Transition

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son

Jana Kramer and Fiance Have Decided on Name of Their Unborn Son