 

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Cover Images/Robert Bell
While the 'Gone Till November' rapper is delivering his tracks onstage for the Calissa Sounds series music event, one of his female devotees allegedly threatens a security staff member.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - A Wyclef Jean fan appeared to be willing to do anything to get closer to him. While the "Gone Till November" rapper was performing onstage in the Hamptons, one of his female devotees allegedly threatened to pee if she was not allowed to see him from up close.

On Thursday, August 17, the 53-year-old hip-hop artist was delivering some of his songs at Calissa in Water Mill when his female fan showed her antics. Another concertgoer, who was also at the venue, told Page Six that they heard the woman threatening the security by saying, "If you don't let me through, I'll pee on the floor."

At that time, the fan appeared to be trying to get closer to the "Sweetest Girl" singer who was on the stage. In the meantime, a number of other women were already perched to get as close to him as possible.

Despite the threat, the fan reportedly failed to get what she wanted and the show kept on going. Though so, she did not actually pee as she previously claimed.

  Editors' Pick

During his show, the "Ready or Not" singer entertained his fans by delivering a number of his songs, including ones which he released back in 1997 titled "Guantanamera" and "Gone Till November".

At one point during the gig, Wyclef went behind the disc jockey sets. He was seen pouring water on his head before offering his fans a look at his body by taking his shirt off. "Is there a curfew? I'll go till the sun comes up," he could be heard asking his audience.

Wyclef also showed off his skills in playing drums after making his way through the crowded outdoor area. He was treating himself to a cigar throughout the drums session.

The show was a part of the Calissa Sounds series. Aside from Wyclef, the intimate music event also featured Samantha Ronson and Sigala's performances.

Wyclef's performance came a few months after he had to check into the hospital due to a mysterious health problem. On March 13, he uploaded a video of himself sitting on a wheelchair wearing a face mask and hospital garb. Along with the footage, he wrote, "Sometimes we forget our body is our temple." Still, he promised to his fans that he'd "be back soon."

