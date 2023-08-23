Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

A furious Melania allegedly warns her husband that she would walk out on their marriage to continue their son's education in New York as he has attempted to include the 17-year-old in his troubled campaign.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump may be losing a loyal supporter amid his looming trials and presidential campaign. His wife Melania Trump has reportedly threatened to leave him in Florida as she's upset that he has been dragging their son Barron into politics.

According to Radar Online, a furious Melania has warned her husband that she would walk out on their marriage to continue her 17-year-old son's education in New York. "That would be devastating to Donald," a source spilled.

"With all the negative press swirling around him, the last thing he needs for his public image is another broken marriage," the source claimed. "For the moment, Donald is protected by the reality Melania doesn't want herself or Barron exposed to the public's attention and scrutiny a divorce would bring right now."

Melania was previously reported to be "seething with fury" after her husband used a photo of Barron to attack Joe Biden. Back in May, the former U.S. president posted a photoshopped image of Barron at a podium which was captioned with, "In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!"

"Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!" a source said of Melania's reaction to the photo. "He made a promise to protect their son - and he broke it. There's a good chance she won't forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court."

Melania has been vocal about her stance in protecting her son's privacy. In 2019, she hit back at Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who made a belittling joke that then-13-year-old Barron wasn't "a real baron."

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics," the then-first lady tweeted at the time. "Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering and using a child to do it."

Doubling down on report about Donald's alleged marital rift, Marca reported that he and Melania might be headed for divorce. "Their paths barely cross," an anonymous insider told the outlet earlier this month.

"Melania is no different from any woman. Having her husband accused of cheating on her not just once but twice is extremely disturbing," the informant explained the reason behind the pair's alleged split. "There is little wonder people believe it's not just the criminal court Trump is heading to but possibly a divorce one too."

