 

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

Royal courtiers finally admit that the Duke of York poses a bigger threat to royal family's image than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as an 'unexploded' scandal is reportedly to come out.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Andrew has more "unexploded bombs" looming over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Palace courtiers is worried that King Charles may face more awkward questions about his brother's past despite the Duke of York's insistence that he ended his friendship with Epstein in 2010.

"It feels like more stuff is going to come out. There are still unexploded bombs," a source told The Sunday Times newspaper.

Andrew was forced to give up his role as a working royal following a calamitous interview on the BBC programme "Newsnight" regarding his association with Epstein - who was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 - and the King is said to have no desire to bring him "out of the freezer."

  Editors' Pick

Andrew, 63, has only been seen on rare occasions in recent times, appearing alongside other royals at major events such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation earlier this year.

Officials close to the monarch have even suggested that the Duke of York presents a bigger issue for the royal family than the rocky relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. A source said, "Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan."

Meanwhile, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson suggested last month that he is grief-stricken and "lonely" following the deaths of his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Reflecting on a discussion she had with Andrew about grief on her "Tea Talks" podcast, Sarah said, "It was very moving actually and at one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and sort of I asked him if he was alright without his mum and dad. He said... 'It's lonely, you know.' He thinks about it a lot ... it's sort of like, people process grief in their own way, and it's not just him... he's human like everybody else."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66

Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App
Related Posts
This Is Why Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Won't Be Kicked Out of Royal Lodge Home

This Is Why Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Won't Be Kicked Out of Royal Lodge Home

Prince Andrew Evokes Sympathy in British Magazine Top Figure After Fallout Over Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew Evokes Sympathy in British Magazine Top Figure After Fallout Over Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew Remains at Royal Lodge Because He's 'Fragile'

Prince Andrew Remains at Royal Lodge Because He's 'Fragile'

Prince Andrew Might Not Follow Prince Harry's Footstep in Writing Memoir

Prince Andrew Might Not Follow Prince Harry's Footstep in Writing Memoir

Latest News
Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App
  • Aug 21, 2023

Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
  • Aug 21, 2023

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66
  • Aug 21, 2023

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show
  • Aug 21, 2023

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film
  • Aug 21, 2023

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats