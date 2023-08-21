'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66

Instagram Celebrity

The actor who also appeared in 'Law and Order' and 'Mr. Robot' is remembered for his 'warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart' following his passing.

AceShowbiz - "This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66. The Emmy-winning star was famed for his role as William Hill in the drama series and his family confirmed news of his passing on Saturday, August 19.

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," a representative for Jones told People magazine.

The statement continued, "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in 'Clyde's' on Broadway. Ron's inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on 'This Is Us'. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

The star - who also appeared in "Law and Order: Organized Crime" and "Mr. Robot" - revealed in 2021 that he had privately battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and received a double lung transplant. He expressed how lucky he felt to get back to work.

Ron told "Today" last year, "I don't want to say a miracle, but I was very fortunate. I had great doctors. It still was a very difficult and arduous recovery. I'm recovering for the rest of my life. You don't get new lungs and start running track. It's a procedure that you have to constantly work on your body. Medication is involved and therapy."

