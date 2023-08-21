 

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'
Celebrity

Despite going to turn 50 years old, the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' actress has no worries in her career because she 'will always be a student' in her profession.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Penelope Cruz always finds "something new to learn" in her career. The "L'Immensita" actress is celebrating her 50th birthday next year but has insisted hitting the milestone isn't making her look at acting differently because she is as passionate as ever about her work and she's excited about the opportunities still to come her way.

"No. I just love acting. That's the reason why I became an actress and why I'm still acting now, I love exploring and learning," she told Britain's HELLO! magazine when asked if turning 50 makes her feel different about life and work.

  Editors' Pick

"I know that there are some things I'll be able to do in 20 years that I can't do now, so there will always be something new to learn. I'll always be a student in my profession. That takes away a lot of fears."

The Spanish actress wanted to act from a young age and used to spend hours at a time "studying" the customers in her mother's hair salon in order to get a grasp on a wide variety of scenarios, which she felt would be useful for the future.

She said, "I knew I wanted to act from when I was about five years old, so I'd pretend to be doing my homework in my mother's salon but I was really studying all the women and listening to what they were saying - not out of a necessity to gossip, just through fascination and wanting to understand different realities and situations."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66
Related Posts
Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal Among Winners at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal Among Winners at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Legal Battle

Penelope Cruz Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show

Penelope Cruz Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show

Latest News
'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66
  • Aug 21, 2023

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show
  • Aug 21, 2023

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film
  • Aug 21, 2023

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music
  • Aug 21, 2023

Keith Richards Wants to Reunite With Tom Waits on New Music

James Blunt 'Never' Saw His Parents Until He's Famous, Lost Faith in Humanity After Joining Army
  • Aug 20, 2023

James Blunt 'Never' Saw His Parents Until He's Famous, Lost Faith in Humanity After Joining Army

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats