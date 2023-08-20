 

'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan 'Thrilled' as She Sold Harry Styles' Former House for $6.7 Million

The Oppenheim Group agent is overjoyed as she's closing the deal on the sale of the house which was previously owned by the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' former Hollywood Hills home has been sold for $6.7 million - by a "Selling Sunset" star. The 29-year-old singer got rid of the plush Los Angeles pad, which has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, in 2019 for $6 million, and a buyer has now forked an additional $700,000 for the property after it returned to the market.

Listing agent Emma Hernan, who stars in the Netflix show which documents the goings on at pro real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group, helped sell the house.

Emma told PEOPLE, "This unique, one-of-a-kind home perched just above the Sunset Strip is on to its exciting next chapter. I am thrilled to close on this truly amazing property as it is such a rare gem in the world famous Hollywood Hills!"

Emma previously described the house as being in "one of the most coveted pockets in LA, nestled between the Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East." She also talked up the abode's "flowing, functional floor plan that embraces easy California living with great outdoor space."

Like Harry may have done, the new buyer may well have been attracted to the property's private terrace, which is ideal for entertainment. There is also a home theatre and a gym, plus the pad boasts picturesque views of Los Angeles' downtown skyline.

Some of the best views can be found in the house's garden, which also features a swimming pool and a hot tub. What's more, the kitchen boasts a large, centre island, and guests won't be caught short in the night because there each guest bedroom features an ensuite bathroom.

