Lizzo's Big Grrrl Dancers Show Love for Singer Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Amid sexual harassment and toxic environment lawsuit against the musician, the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dance crews gush over how 'special' it is to work with the 'Truth Hurts' singer.

Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has found supporters in her Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers. Amid sexual harassment and toxic environment lawsuit against the musician, the dance crews took to Instagram to share how "special" it is to work with Lizzo.

"We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," the dancers began their statement, which was shared on Thursday, August 17. "We have been honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

They later expressed gratitude to the "About Damn Time" hitmaker "for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!" Further praising the star, they added, "You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers."

"So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS team goes beyond the surface!" the statement continued. "Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF."

The message came two weeks after three of Lizzo's former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of sexual harassment, toxic work environment and discrimination. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who worked on the singer's Amazon Prime Video series Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls", claimed that Lizzo body-shamed them and wrongfully terminated their contract among other allegations.

Lizzo, however, called the accusations "outrageous" in her statement on Instagram. "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she wrote at the time.

The Detroit native continued, "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional (sic)."

