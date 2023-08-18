 

Selena Gomez Declares She'll Release a 'Fun Little Song' While Confirming Music Return

Fans cannot be happier upon learning of the news and some of them also express excitement about Miley Cyrus releasing her upcoming single 'Used To Be Young' on the same date.

  Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has great news for her fans. When confirming her return to music, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress informed her online devotees that she will release a "fun little song" soon.

On Thursday, August 17, the 31-year-old shared on Instagram some photos of her rocking a sexy pink dress in a car. She wrote in the caption, "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while." Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

Fans could not be happier upon learning of the news. Some of them also expressed excitement about Miley Cyrus releasing her single "Used To Be Young" on the same date. One Twitter user in particular wrote, "Both queens." Another exclaimed, "We are streaming both! We'll be supporting both!"

Selena joined forces with her previous collaborators like Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat for "Single Soon". The former Disney darling teamed up with Benny for their 2021 hit with J Balvin and Tainy "I Can't Get Enough". Meanwhile, she partnered up with Cashmere and Tory Lanez for their 2017 song "Trust Nobody".

Back in December 2022, Selena teased that she wanted to "have some fun" with her new music. "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs 'cause I'm good at that," she said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". She then added, "But I'm ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to love it."

