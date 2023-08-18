 

Kellie Pickler Reveals One Lesson Her Husband Kyle Jacobs Taught Her Before His Death

Kellie Pickler Reveals One Lesson Her Husband Kyle Jacobs Taught Her Before His Death
The country star, who shot to fame on 'American Idol', also announces her plans for her late husband's memorial service in her first statement since his death in February.

AceShowbiz - Kellie Pickler has finally broken her silence on her husband's death. Months after Kyle Jacobs died by suicide, the country star shared a statement for the first time, revealing one of "the most beautiful lessons" that he taught her.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,' " the 37-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," she added. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

Kellie also announced her plans for Kyle's memorial service. "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted," she stated, before signing her statement, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

Kyle was found dead at their home in Nashville on February 18. Kellie had called police after she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to a room in her house and had been unable to locate Kyle.

In May, an autopsy report confirmed that he died by suicide. According to Taste of Country, toxicology results showed the 49-year-old songwriter had no drugs in his system at the time of his death, but did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

Pseudoseizures are described as "attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are caused by psychological factors."

Kellie and Kyle tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on January 1, 2011. They got engaged six months prior on a beach in Florida after two years together.

