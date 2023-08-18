 

Aaron Carter's Bathroom Where He Died Is Remodeled as House Is Sold to 'Happy Family'

The keys to the house where Aaron lived before his tragic passing have been handed over to a 'happy family' after the bathroom where he died was remodeled.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - The house where Aaron Carter passed away has sold for $765,000. While it was previously reported that the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Lancaster California - where Aaron's lifeless body was found in a bathtub in November 2022 - had fetched $749,000 in June, Christie Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirmed the house sale only closed this week.

To TMZ, she revealed that the bathroom where Aaron died was remodelled and the "keys are being handed over to a happy family."

The house was put on the market in April for just under $850k.

The 4,131sq ft house - which has a large swimming pool and hot tub outside - was initially listed for sale by Aaron himself in September 2022 for $829, 900. He wrote on Instagram a week before his death, "Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family. This year has been super tough but I've learned so much."

As Aaron died without a will, the purchase was a probate sale and the money will be put into trust for his 21-month-old son Prince, whose mother is Melanie Martin.

An autopsy previously found Aaron drowned in the bath after taking anti-anxiety drug Xanax and inhaling difluoroethane, which is used in cans of compressed air.

