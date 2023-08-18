 

Doja Cat Would Love to Try Her Hand at Acting

Having enjoyed a successful career in music, the 'Say So' hitmaker now 'would be down' to branch out into acting and star in comedy or action movies like 'John Wick'.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat contemplates starting a movie career and wants to appear in martial arts films. The 27-year-old singer and rapper is eager to have a crack at the big screen, and she has set her sights on acting in a motion picture "like 'John Wick' ", but first she wants to learn martial arts.

"I would love to do movies that I believe in. I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like 'John Wick'," she said to Harper's Bazaar magazine.

In July, Cat vowed to stop making "palatable, marketable and sellable" music. The "Say So" hitmaker has vowed all her future music will be "authentic" after she channelled all the "rage" she felt toward the music industry into an eclectic album - the follow-up to 2021's "Planet Her" - which traverses "rap, soul and R'n'B music with jazz."

Speaking to V magazine, she said, "I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn't allow me to have a mental release. I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am now. These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not."

In May, Cat declared she was done with pop because it was no longer "exciting" to her. The musician made the admission in a series of posts on Twitter, which is now known as X, writing, "No more pop ... Pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it."

"I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn't trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing y'all say that I can't so I will ... (sic)."

