Harrison Ford Pokes Fun at Himself After Scientists Named 'Terrifying' Critters After Him

The 'Indiana Jones' actor cracks a joke at his own expense as his name is often used by scientists for newfound species such as ant, spider, and snake.

Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harrison Ford has quipped about scientists using his name for species that "terrify children." The "Indiana Jones" actor - whose iconic character famously has a fear of snakes - has got an honor as the namesake of a newfound species of snake in Peru, which is now called Tachymenoides harrisonfordi in recognition of his environmental advocacy.

"These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night," Harrison - who is vice chair of the nonprofit group - quipped in response to the news in a statement via Conservation International.

Jokes aside, the 81-year-old star admitted having the copper and black snake named after him was "humbling" while he urged people to work to "mend our broken relationship with nature." He added, "In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling."

"It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world - and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

The snake - which is not harmful to humans - measures 16" when fully grown, and was discovered in Peru's Otishi National Park as part of a collaboration between researches from Peru and the United States.

Edgar Lehr, the lead scientist on the project, commented, "For a biologist, describing a new species and making it public with its new name is one of the most vital activities during the biodiversity crisis. "Only organisms that are known can be protected."

As well as the new snake, the big screen legend has already become the namesake to an ant (Pheidole harrisonfordi) and a spider (Calponia harrisonfordi).

