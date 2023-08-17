 

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

A new Instagram account that belongs to the Duchess of Sussex may have been unearthed as one of her close friends has begun following the page after their outing together.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's friend has added fuels to rumours her famous friend is on the cusp of making an Instagram comeback. The former "Suits" actress' celebrity hair colourist pal Kadi Lee has begun following an account with the handle @meghan, which already has 70,000 followers despite containing zero posts.

Featuring pink pennies as its profile photo, the account was first spotted at the start of August by fans of the duchess, sparking talk she is going to return to social media and possibly start a Gwyneth Paltrow-style wellness site after she gave up her lifestyle blog The Tig when she entered the royal family as Prince Harry's wife.

Fans spotted Kadi was following the account after the pair went out to a restaurant with their poet friend Cleo Wade for a belated birthday celebration for Meghan's 42nd birthday, which fell on August 4.

Kadi is believed to have coloured Meghan's hair since she moved to California, where she lives in a $14 million Montecito mansion with Harry, 38, and their two children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two. The stylist runs the beauty and wellness brand Highbrow Hippie.

  Editors' Pick

At the start of August the @meghan account had more than 2,000 followers. A source told Page Six at the time she had "got her own Instagram account - which features a placeholder image of pink flowers - just before she launched her now defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022."

The outlet added Meghan has been in talks with a number of brands to work with and is apparently especially keen to sign with jewellers Cartier as she "works towards the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME."

An insider added, "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it's just sitting there now."

Meghan revealed she was toying with the idea of returning to social media in an interview with The Cut in August 2022, saying, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back… on Instagram."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' Jewface Controversy Dismissed by Leonard Bernstein's Children

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids

Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip

Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip

Prince Harry Wishes Meghan Markle and Their Kids Were With Him While He's on Charity Trip to Asia

Prince Harry Wishes Meghan Markle and Their Kids Were With Him While He's on Charity Trip to Asia

Latest News
'VPR' Star Katie Maloney Seemingly Shades Raquel Leviss After Controversial Interview
  • Aug 17, 2023

'VPR' Star Katie Maloney Seemingly Shades Raquel Leviss After Controversial Interview

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page
  • Aug 17, 2023

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears
  • Aug 17, 2023

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

NLE Choppa and GF Marissa Da'Nae Welcome Son After Tumultuous Relationship
  • Aug 17, 2023

NLE Choppa and GF Marissa Da'Nae Welcome Son After Tumultuous Relationship

Sam Asghari Ditched His Wedding Ring For Weeks Amid Britney Spears Split
  • Aug 17, 2023

Sam Asghari Ditched His Wedding Ring For Weeks Amid Britney Spears Split

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Death Threats From 'Riverdale' Fans Over Lili Reinhart Split
  • Aug 17, 2023

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Death Threats From 'Riverdale' Fans Over Lili Reinhart Split

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy