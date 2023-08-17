Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

A new Instagram account that belongs to the Duchess of Sussex may have been unearthed as one of her close friends has begun following the page after their outing together.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's friend has added fuels to rumours her famous friend is on the cusp of making an Instagram comeback. The former "Suits" actress' celebrity hair colourist pal Kadi Lee has begun following an account with the handle @meghan, which already has 70,000 followers despite containing zero posts.

Featuring pink pennies as its profile photo, the account was first spotted at the start of August by fans of the duchess, sparking talk she is going to return to social media and possibly start a Gwyneth Paltrow-style wellness site after she gave up her lifestyle blog The Tig when she entered the royal family as Prince Harry's wife.

Fans spotted Kadi was following the account after the pair went out to a restaurant with their poet friend Cleo Wade for a belated birthday celebration for Meghan's 42nd birthday, which fell on August 4.

Kadi is believed to have coloured Meghan's hair since she moved to California, where she lives in a $14 million Montecito mansion with Harry, 38, and their two children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two. The stylist runs the beauty and wellness brand Highbrow Hippie.

At the start of August the @meghan account had more than 2,000 followers. A source told Page Six at the time she had "got her own Instagram account - which features a placeholder image of pink flowers - just before she launched her now defunct Spotify podcast in August 2022."

The outlet added Meghan has been in talks with a number of brands to work with and is apparently especially keen to sign with jewellers Cartier as she "works towards the future after signing with Hollywood agency WME."

An insider added, "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her 'Archetypes' podcast, so it's just sitting there now."

Meghan revealed she was toying with the idea of returning to social media in an interview with The Cut in August 2022, saying, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back… on Instagram."

You can share this post!