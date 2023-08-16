 

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'

John Legend Scares Daughter Esti With His Excitement at Her First Time Saying 'Dada'
Before making his 7-month-old daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen burst into tears, the 'All of Me' hitmaker cannot help but show his enthusiasm for the infant's milestone in a video.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Legend has scared his daughter Esti with his excitement. Shortly after his baby, whom he shares with his wife Chrissy Teigen, said "Dada" for the first time, the "All of Me" hitmaker made her cry with his reaction.

On Sunday, August 13, the 44-year-old singer uploaded an adorable video documenting one of his baby Esti's milestones. In the clip, his 7-month-old daughter appeared scared at her father's enthusiasm. She gazed at him for a while before her face turned red and she started bursting into tears. "She's crying!" he said.

Esti cried shortly after she said "Dada" for the first time. In the clip, John could be heard asking her, "What's my name? What's my name?" Esti, who looked comfortable sitting on a sofa in a long-sleeved white top and a pair of leggings, was making various noises as she let out a sweet smile.

John's wife Chrissy, who was holding their 2-month-old son Wren Alexander in her arms and sitting on the same sofa around Esti, gave her daughter a question, "What's daddy's name? Dada?" In response to her mother, she replied, "Dada."

Esti's answer led John to show his joy. "We got it on tape!" the Grammy Award-winning singer exclaimed. "Caught on tape baby, caught on tape," he continued while making sure to include his facial expression in the clip.

Along with the footage, the "Beauty and the Beast" singer wrote in the caption, "DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

Chrissy uploaded the same video on her own Instagram account. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, "Listen I think every mom here knows she said 'duh duh' and was on her way to a third 'duh' before we interrupted her but john was so excited so we have all agreed to let him have this one!"

"Real ones know mama is way harder to form so congrats baby happy for u!!! (He scared her with his excitement, I can assure you she has fully recovered and there is no need to worry, thank u!!)," she continued.

In the comments section of Chrissy's post, John jokingly claimed, "I swear she said 'John Roger Stephens.' "

