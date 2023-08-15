Danielle Campbell Engaged to Colin Woodell After Five Years Together

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Originals' alum and the 'Flight Attendant' actor receive congratulatory messages from their friends and fellow actors, such as Jenna Ushkowitz and Kelly Cuoco, after sharing the happy news.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Originals" star Danielle Campbell and "The Flight Attendant" actor Colin Woodell have got engaged. The 28-year-old actress, who previously dated One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, and fellow actor Colin, 31, are to marry after she confirmed the news on her Instagram page.

Danielle shared several pictures of the pair, including one of her engagement ring, and she wrote in the caption, "You and me."

Several stars congratulated the happy couple on their news, including "Glee" star Jenna Ushkowitz. She wrote, "Congratulations!!!" "Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez, who appeared alongside Colin in 2022's movie "Ambulance", which also featured Jake Gyllenhaal, commented, "Congrats angel." "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco, who stars opposite Colin on HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant", posted, "Yay!!!!"

Nutritionist to the stars Kelly LeVeque wrote, "Ahhhhhh my beautiful love [three heart emojis] CONGRATULATIONS." Celebrity cycling instructor Camila Ramon wrote, "Omg congrats you two." In February, Danielle and Colin celebrated five years together. She posted a picture with him, and wrote on Instagram at the time, "5 years with you." In January 2021, Colin described Danielle as his "favorite human" in a birthday message to his significant other. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my favorite human."

Danielle and singer Louis, 31, were previously romantically linked between 2015 and 2017. Louis posted a picture on Instagram of him kissing Danielle's cheek in April 2016, and he captioned the image, "Lucky."

A month later, the pair made their first public appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix, and they also appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2016, before going their separate ways in early 2017.

