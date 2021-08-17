 
 

Jennifer Hudson Would Love to Land Role in Disney's 'Hercules'

Jennifer Hudson Would Love to Land Role in Disney's 'Hercules'
Instagram
Movie

The former 'American Idol' contestant says she's ready as she wants her next movie role to be a Goddess from the Mouse House big-screen adaptation of the Greek hero.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson is eyeing a role in a potential live-action adaptation of Disney's "Hercules".

The singer/actress currently stars as Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in new biopic "Respect" and, during a fan Q&A with WIRED, the "Spotlight" star looked to possible future roles.

When asked, "Who is Jennifer Hudson playing in Hercules?" she responded, "Y'all listen close. All my Dreamgirls cast members, this is a fun fact, have been in Disney films."

"Anika (Noni Rose), Beyonce, Jamie (Foxx), Eddie (Murphy) has done everything. Where's my Disney role?"

Musing on her choice of "Hercules" roles, she continued, "I was Calliope, the head muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I'm ready for my part. We are the muses, goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes."

  See also...

"That was me, Calliope. So I'm ready, just roll the camera. You ain't even got to send a script, I don't need the music. I'm ready to shoot. So I'll just wait for your call, thank you."

Jennifer Hudson was handpicked by Aretha before her death to portray her in the upcoming biopic.

J-Hud first met the icon when she opened for the late star following her elimination from "American Idol".

"I remember giving her flowers. I remember taking photos with her. Aretha was very quiet. She didn't say much back then. I thanked her for allowing me to sing," she recalled.

The duo then formed a close bond. A week before Aretha died in 2018, Jennifer had a chat with the legendary singer. Aretha sang a song by The Isley Brothers and Jennifer showed her idol a video of her son cooking.

You can share this post!

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Olly Murs' Eyes Hurt After Being Hit With Bottle During Concert
Related Posts
Skylar Astin Shows Off Vocal Chops in Online Audition for 'Hercules' Movie

Skylar Astin Shows Off Vocal Chops in Online Audition for 'Hercules' Movie

'Hercules' Gets New Live-Action Remake

'Hercules' Gets New Live-Action Remake

Most Read
Robin Wright Calls Filming 'Land' in the Rocky Mountains 'A Different Experience'
Movie

Robin Wright Calls Filming 'Land' in the Rocky Mountains 'A Different Experience'

St. Vincent Calls Dakota Johnson 'Great Sport' for Agreeing to Make 'Sex Tape' in Racy Film

St. Vincent Calls Dakota Johnson 'Great Sport' for Agreeing to Make 'Sex Tape' in Racy Film

Joe Keery Has 'Really Deep Appreciation' for Ryan Reynolds After 'Free Guy'

Joe Keery Has 'Really Deep Appreciation' for Ryan Reynolds After 'Free Guy'

Cameron Diaz 'Feels Whole' as Life Becomes 'Manageable' After Giving Up Acting

Cameron Diaz 'Feels Whole' as Life Becomes 'Manageable' After Giving Up Acting

Robert Rodriguez Secures Two-Year First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Robert Rodriguez Secures Two-Year First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Jodie Foster Opens to Directing Horror Movie Only If It Is Similar to 'Get Out'

Jodie Foster Opens to Directing Horror Movie Only If It Is Similar to 'Get Out'

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Offended by Disney CEO Calling the Film 'an Experiment'

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Offended by Disney CEO Calling the Film 'an Experiment'

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

'Free Guy' Gets Sequel Treatment Just Days After Release, Ryan Reynolds Rejoices

'Free Guy' Gets Sequel Treatment Just Days After Release, Ryan Reynolds Rejoices

Madonna's Casting Prompted Debra Winger to Quit 'A League of Their Own'

Madonna's Casting Prompted Debra Winger to Quit 'A League of Their Own'

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

Zendaya Lands Lead Role in 'Dune' Sequel

Zendaya Lands Lead Role in 'Dune' Sequel

Halle Berry Sued by Former UFC Fighter Cat Zingano for Snubbing Her of 'Bruised' Role

Halle Berry Sued by Former UFC Fighter Cat Zingano for Snubbing Her of 'Bruised' Role