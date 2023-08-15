 

Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92

Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92
Netflix
Celebrity

The iconic producer who was a mentor to the likes of LA Reid, Babyface, and Jimmy Iovine passed away at the age of 92 at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Clarence Avant has passed away. The legendary producer - who was dubbed the "Black Godfather" for his work in the entertainment, sport, and political words - died at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13 at the age of 92, his family have confirmed.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'the Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports," his children, Nicole and Alexander, and son-in-law Ted Sarando announced in a statement.

"Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023."

  Editors' Pick

Clarence - who began his career as a nightclub manager - introduced the likes of Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis to the world through his record labels, and helped broker the sale of the legendary Stax Records.

In the 1990s, he became chairman of the board at Motown Records and later was PolyGram's first African-American board member. He also served as an advisor, both officially and unofficially, to four US presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, and was a mentor to a string of key figures in the music world, including LA Reid, Babyface, and Jimmy Iovine.

He was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 7.

Two years ago, Clarence's wife Jacqueline was fatally shot aged 81 during a robbery at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain

Kerry Katona Contemplates Launching Career as Bodybuilder
Related Posts
Man Arrested in Jacqueline Avant's Death Charged With Murder

Man Arrested in Jacqueline Avant's Death Charged With Murder

Music Icon Clarence Avant's Wife's Murder Suspect Arrested During Another Burglary

Music Icon Clarence Avant's Wife's Murder Suspect Arrested During Another Burglary

Music Icon Clarence Avant's Wife Died After Being Shot During Home Invasion

Music Icon Clarence Avant's Wife Died After Being Shot During Home Invasion

Latest News
Kerry Katona Contemplates Launching Career as Bodybuilder
  • Aug 15, 2023

Kerry Katona Contemplates Launching Career as Bodybuilder

Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92
  • Aug 15, 2023

Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain
  • Aug 15, 2023

David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama
  • Aug 15, 2023

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Ben Kingsley Dishes on 'Disturbing' Story From Childhood as He Grew Up With Anti-Semitic Grandmother
  • Aug 15, 2023

Ben Kingsley Dishes on 'Disturbing' Story From Childhood as He Grew Up With Anti-Semitic Grandmother

Sally Kirkland Confesses Bob Dylan Is the Reason She Stays Single
  • Aug 15, 2023

Sally Kirkland Confesses Bob Dylan Is the Reason She Stays Single

Most Read
Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ranting About Botox in New Video: 'It's Horrific'

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Female Celebrities Notoriously Labeled Homewreckers

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall