Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather', Died at 92

The iconic producer who was a mentor to the likes of LA Reid, Babyface, and Jimmy Iovine passed away at the age of 92 at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Clarence Avant has passed away. The legendary producer - who was dubbed the "Black Godfather" for his work in the entertainment, sport, and political words - died at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13 at the age of 92, his family have confirmed.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'the Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports," his children, Nicole and Alexander, and son-in-law Ted Sarando announced in a statement.

"Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023."

Clarence - who began his career as a nightclub manager - introduced the likes of Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis to the world through his record labels, and helped broker the sale of the legendary Stax Records.

In the 1990s, he became chairman of the board at Motown Records and later was PolyGram's first African-American board member. He also served as an advisor, both officially and unofficially, to four US presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, and was a mentor to a string of key figures in the music world, including LA Reid, Babyface, and Jimmy Iovine.

He was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 7.

Two years ago, Clarence's wife Jacqueline was fatally shot aged 81 during a robbery at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

