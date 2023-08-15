David Dastmalchian Campaigning to Play James Bond Villain

Instagram Movie

Longing to antagonize 007 in the next installment, the 'Oppenheimer' star says, 'There's no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could.'

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Dastmalchian is yearning to play a James Bond villain. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star has endorsed himself to 007 bosses as an actor capable of playing an enemy to push the famous spy to his limits as the franchise embarks on a new era following Daniel Craig's exit.

"It begins right now. So whoever is reading this, take it as a sign. You were meant to be reading this line at this moment as you're thinking about the future of what you guys are doing with this franchise," David said in an interview with Slash Film - conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Trust me when I say that I can bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before, which is of course the way that you guys always do it."

The 48-year-old star continued, "I think there's no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it. So there's my pitch to them. I can't wait for them to read this. And then I will owe you when or if I ever get that role, I guess 10 per cent."

David stars in the new vampire film "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" - based on "The Captain's Log" chapter of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" - as the first mate Wojchek and had an authentic appearance for the picture.

The "Oppenheimer" actor explained, "Everyone was so collaborative on the film, and it was such an amazing team of artists from all over the world. I mean, Heike (Merker), who's the makeup department head, had really great, strong vision for the look of these sailors. I had some incredible teeth that were made for me because, as you know, back then, dental hygiene was probably not tantamount. So I didn't exactly have the shiniest set of molars."

