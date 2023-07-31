 

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans at 'Legendary' Chicago Hot Dog Restaurant Known for 'Insulting' Buyers

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans at 'Legendary' Chicago Hot Dog Restaurant Known for 'Insulting' Buyers
Amid his busy schedule before taking the stage at Soldier Field for his 'Mathematics' tour, the 'Castle on the Hill' singer takes time to serve hot dogs at The Wieners Circle.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has given a sweet surprise for his fans. Finding a creative way to put smiles on his devotees' faces, the "Castle on the Hill" singer takes time amid his busy schedule to serve hot dogs at a "legendary" Chicago restaurant famous for its rude treatment of its customers.

On Saturday, July 29, the 32-year-old singer/songwriter shared a video of his ruse via Instagram. In the clip, he could be seen serving Chicago-style hot dog orders to excited customers from behind the counter of The Wieners Circle, an iconic restaurant in Chicago known for treating their buyers with loudness and insults.

In the footage, Ed was introduced to customers by an employee. The employee could be heard saying, "We're gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf**ker Wieners Circle and I'm gonna teach that wanker how to make a f**king hot dog." Ed himself could be seen unable to hold back his smile and laughter.

Accompanying the video, the "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker expressed his thoughts in the caption, "Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers." He went on to say, "I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x."

Ed's hot dogs-serving surprise quickly gained online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user stated, "THIS WAS SO MUCH FUN! Didnt get a hot dog but so glad we caught you!" Another joined in, "This is so unglued I'm obsessed with all of it," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis.

A third, in the meantime, asked, "His seems so f**king fun!!!! Did you actually make hotdogs between all the laughs?" A fourth, on the other hand, pointed out, "I love this place it's crazy! Good on you Ed for braving the craziness [red heart emoji]."

One day after his hot dog stunt, Ed treated fans to glimpses of his activities in Chicago. Along with the clip, he captioned his Sunday, July 30 post, "Broke the attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend, played a subtract show to a pin drop silence crowd, got shouted at serving hotdogs, and got a new tattoo. Autumn is coming, tell a friend x."

