 

Jason Momoa Warns Against Visiting Maui Amid Wildfire

Cover Images/Robert Smith
Celebrity

Born in Honolulu, the 'Aquaman' actor issues a stern warning to his social media followers as the infernos continued to kill islanders and holidaymakers, with the death toll from the blazes in Maui hitting 93 on August 13.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa is warning fans not to attempt to come to wildfire-ravaged Hawaii to help fight the devastation caused by the disaster. Born in Honolulu, the "Aquaman" actor issued a stern warning to his social media followers as the infernos continued to kill islanders and holidaymakers, with the death toll from the blazes in Maui hitting 93 on Sunday, August 13, making them the deadliest wildfires in modern US history.

The 44-year-old made the statement on his Instagram alongside a carousel of images that included a video of the blazes with the words, "Do not travel to Maui" over it. Jason said, "Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo (thank you) to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need."

The actor's post, which was originally created by the non-profit organisation Aina Momona (which means The Fertile and Rich Land), added tourists should stay away because the devastation from the natural disaster will have "a lasting island-wide impact on Maui's resources". It stated, "Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore. That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better."

  Editors' Pick

Jason also shared additional posts that demonstrate just how much destruction has taken place. But he captioned one of the clips with an uplifting message that said, "We will rise again, more connected, united, and determined."

Dad-of-two Jason has always been fiercely proud of his Hawaiian roots. In 2022, the star stripped down on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to reveal he was wearing only a traditional Hawaiian malo that showed off his bum. He said, "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore". Before revealing he wears the loincloth "every day" and "all the time".

