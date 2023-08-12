 

Gal Gadot Calls Tom Cruise the Only Actor Who 'Really Does' All His Own Stunts

Gal Gadot Calls Tom Cruise the Only Actor Who 'Really Does' All His Own Stunts
While praising the 'Mission: Impossible' actor for doing all his own stunts, the 'Wonder Woman' actress salutes all the stunt men and women for their dedication to their craft.

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot claims the only actor to do all their own stunts is Tom Cruise. The "Wonder Woman" star has confessed she doesn't take part in every action sequence and insists it's important to recognise the hard work and dedication of the experts who step in for actors on film sets - hailing their "dedication" to their craft.

"When people say, 'I do all of my stunts by myself, 'I'm like, 'Really?' ... [The only exception] is Tom Cruise, who really, really does them," she explained in an interview with Flaunt given before the Hollywood actors strike.

She added, "I always try to celebrate my stunt women and men. The amount of work and the risk they take, the dedication - everything they give is just incredible. They've become like a second family to me. They should be celebrated because they really make us look like the best version of ourselves."

Later in the interview, Gal addressed her surprise return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise in "Fast X" despite her character seemingly being killed off in a previous instalment.

She explained, "I mean they [the 'Fast and Furious' franchise] were the first to give me an opportunity in Hollywood. I still get emotional with the love from the fans. For years, I've been asked by so many different fans to 'Come back, come back!' "

"And they even did a campaign for me to return. It was mind-blowing to me, and these are things I don't take lightly. So, I was like, 'Okay, maybe now it's time, maybe now is the right time to return.' It's really exciting, and it feels right."

