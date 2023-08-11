 

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar
A24
Movie

Elvis Presley's oldest granddaughter recalls causing panic on set of her 2018 movie, where she starred with Andrew Garfield, because she ate a granola bar.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Riley Keough has prompted a movie set to shut down by eating a granola bar. The 34-year-old actress enjoyed a quick snack while waiting to film a kissing scene with Andrew Garfield for 2018's "Under the Silver Lake" but she had no idea her co-star has a severe nut allergy.

"I was in the make-up trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. The makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, 'I think. I don't know,' " she recalled in a video interview with America's Vanity Fair.

"And then she like, ran away. The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. They shouldn't have been at craft, and I don't know why they're on set.' "

  Editors' Pick

Riley is grateful the make-up artist realised her error because peanut allergies can be life treatening. She added, "I was kind of like, 'Oh, f***, that's crazy. But also, like, thank God that this woman caught it, 'cause I had no idea. It was actually very stressful."

But the "Daisy Jones and the Six" star - who has 12-month-old daughter Tupelo with husband Ben Smith-Petersen - otherwise had a great experience working on the movie. She said, "This was a very cool movie to film because it was in Los Angeles. I've only ever been able to film three things in Los Angeles, which is where I live."

Riley also opened up about "catfishing" her now-husband after meeting him on the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road". She said, "I met my husband when we were shooting, the crew was huge and there were so many stunties. I was like, 'Oh, he's cute.' "

"I asked him to teach me how to surf which is really funny because I have no interest in learning to surf now. But I told him I was gonna surf and do all these things with him, I pretended I was like this cool beachy girl but no. I catfished him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication Following Latest Arrest Outside Pennsylvania Hotel

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'
Latest News
6ix9ine Arrested for Ditching Court Hearing
  • Aug 11, 2023

6ix9ine Arrested for Ditching Court Hearing

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kai Cenat Expresses Disappointment to Fans After He Got Arrested Over Disastrous NYC Giveaway

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif
  • Aug 11, 2023

LL Cool J Reveals Reasons Why He Scrapped 50 Cent Joint Album, Insists He Has Nothing Against Fif

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Paramore Wrap Up North American Tour Early After Seattle Gig 'Got a Little Scary'

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar
  • Aug 11, 2023

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar

Most Read
Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
Movie

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy

Lupita Nyong'o's Horror Flick 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Finished Filming Prior to Hollywood Strikes

Lupita Nyong'o's Horror Flick 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Finished Filming Prior to Hollywood Strikes

Mark Ronson Fires Back at Bill Maher for Calling 'Barbie' Calling It a 'Man-Hating' Film

Mark Ronson Fires Back at Bill Maher for Calling 'Barbie' Calling It a 'Man-Hating' Film

Disney Boss Bob Iger 'Personally Committed' to Finding Solutions to Hollywood Strike

Disney Boss Bob Iger 'Personally Committed' to Finding Solutions to Hollywood Strike

Jamie Dornan Doesn't Mind Being Known for His 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Role

Jamie Dornan Doesn't Mind Being Known for His 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Role

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar

'Under the Silver Lake' Movie Set Shut Down Because Riley Keough Ate Granola Bar

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'

Sydney Sweeney Bought Every Comic About Julia Carpenter After She Bagged the Role in 'Madame Web'