 

Slipknot's Frontman Says People in Their Home State of Iowa Are 'Ashamed' of the Band

Corey Taylor cites 'newfound Resurgence and conservative bulls***' as the reasons why people in Iowa are so 'mad' that the band have gained wide recognition in music scene.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Corey Taylor has claimed people in Slipknot's home state are "ashamed" of the band. The "Psychosocial" rocker - who has led the iconic heavy metal band since 1997 - suggested people are "so mad" about their success, pointing to the state's conservatism as well as "bitter" musicians chasing the same dream.

"We were judged for so f****** long about who we were, I mean we came from The Fringe and what we represented was something that, to do this day, is still anathema to a lot of people in Iowa," he said on the "Zach Sang Show".

"There are a lot of people in Iowa that are very ashamed of the fact that Slipknot comes from there and it's because of this newfound Resurgence and conservative bulls***. As much as Iowa - when I was there - was a purple State it's very red now and there's a lot of people who I know who are not happy about it."

He claimed people he has known for three decades give him a lot of "side-eye," and he shrugged off surprise at the reaction. He added, "Not if you come from there, not if you know the people. There's a lot of f****** d***s who still live in Des Moines, Iowa, that are so mad."

"I know dudes that I've known for 30 years, I run into them and they side-eye me hard. There's so many bitter p****s in that goddamn town and they're just hanging on you know, like they just don't want to accept the fact that they didn't want it [success] as much as we did."

While Corey noted there are certainly a lot of acts who didn't get the same break, there are some didn't match Slipknot's drive. He said, "And I'm not going to sit here and say that they didn't deserve it because there were a lot of great bands in this scene that we came out of, but for whatever reason, they didn't push hard enough and even when we did make it, and we tried to shine that spotlight on the Des Moines scene, because it was almost in a weird way like a pseudo Seattle moment."

"There was a lot of people trolling through Des Moines trying to find the next Slipknot. Everybody who we tried to help blew it, they just didn't f****** want it as much as we did you know, I mean we would have lived and died for the s*** and these guys just thought it was a crumb."

