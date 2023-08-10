NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks after tying the knot, the Philadelphia Flyers hockey player and his partner offer details of their two wedding ceremonies, including the one in Harwich Port, Massachusetts.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hayes and his new wife could not help but gush over having a "fresh beginning." Just a few weeks after tying the knot, the NHL star and Katya Vasilyev recalled their "perfect" nuptials that took place in a Russian church in Boston as well as in Harwich Port, Massachusetts.

The 31-year-old athlete and his life partner recounted their special day in an interview with PEOPLE published on Wednesday, August 9. "It was kind of like a fresh beginning, so to speak. It's very not Cape Cod-y in a sense," his wife recalled. "It's very modern, it reminds me of Miami, honestly, the 1 Hotel. And I feel like that's very up my alley."

The newly wedded couple revealed to the outlet that they intentionally chose to hold their nuptials at at the Wychmere Beach Club - The Dune, the same venue where Kevin's late brother and former Boston Bruins player, Jimmy Hayes, got married to his wife Kristin Hayes back in 2018.

"It was special to us in that sense,” Katya went on to explain. "Jimmy had gotten married in the original room, called The Harbor Room, and we looked at that room and then we looked at the new place called The Dune. It could not be more perfect."

Kevin and Katya also unveiled that before the lavish celebration in Harwich Port, they threw an intimate ceremony at a Russian church in Boston. On the reason why, she pointed out at her Russian Orthodox background. "My mom had passed away a few months earlier and she had really wanted us to get married in the Russian Church. So we kind of joke that we had two weddings," she elaborated.

About their first wedding ceremony, Katya recalled, "It was pouring rain that whole day on that first wedding. And we consider that our actual wedding date and our anniversary because obviously, that's actually when we got officially married."

"I had walked up to Kevin at church and I feel like he does not get nervous ever. And he whispers to me, he's like, 'I am so nervous right now.' And we were both kind of just shaking a little bit, but it ended up being a very beautiful ceremony," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin talked about his fellow athletes having a blast at his wedding. "I mean, it was wild, the welcome party, just seeing how many guys I played with or met along the way kind of come together," the Philadelphia Flyers hockey player stated.

"Even guys who have played against each other before, who've never met each other, or guys who have actually fought each other ... they're meeting each other at my wedding. It was kind of funny," he added.

Kevin and Katya tied the knot nearly one year after they got engaged in September 2022.

