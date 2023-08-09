 

Florence Pugh Compares Herself to Guy Fieri Due to Their Similar Buzz Cut

Florence Pugh Compares Herself to Guy Fieri Due to Their Similar Buzz Cut
The 'Midsommar' actress pokes fun at herself as the pixie-haired movie beauty likens herself to the Food Network TV personality because of their similar hair style.

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh has quipped that she looks like Food Network's Guy Fieri when her bleached pixie haircut dries naturally. The "Oppenheimer" star, 27, posted a selfie in the car of her naturally dried hair and admitted she felt like the 55-year-old spiky-haired "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host.

"Sometimes when I get out of the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it," she quipped on her Instagram Story. She added in another post, "Just saying ... could be the new mayor of flavour town. Or should I say... 'Flo'ver town."

Florence Pugh shaved her head to take the "vanity out of the picture." The "Don't Worry Darling" actress caused a buzz on the red carpet when she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in May sporting a cropped hairstyle.

And she explained the decision to shear all her hair off was deliberate to protect herself as an actress. By changing her appearance, she believes she can produce more convincing on-screen performances. Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said, "I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture."

"Hollywood is very glamorous - especially for women - and it's hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face."

The British star - who made her acting debut in 2014 drama film "The Falling" - says she has constantly been fighting to have control over her own image. She explained, "Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image. It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable."

And Florence believes that opting to wear less makeup has helped her land unconventional roles as Hollywood glamour can serve as a distraction. She added, "I've loved stretching any size of role, any obscure character. There are things where I don't know how I mustered the courage - but I pushed myself off the cliff and hoped the wings came out."

