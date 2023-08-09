 

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'
Warner Bros. Pictures/20th Century Fox
Movie

As he's now producing a 'Blade Runner' series, the 'Gladiator' filmmaker admits choosing to direct the 'Prometheus' follow-up rather than the Harrison Ford franchise was a mistake.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ridley Scott wishes he had directed the "Blade Runner" sequel. The 85-year-old filmmaker was torn between directing "Blade Runner 2049" and "Alien: Covenant" due to a scheduling clash, and he wishes he'd worked on the follow-up to his 1982 sci-fi classic.

"I shouldn't have had to make that decision. But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2," he said to Empire magazine.

He had initially been announced as director for the sequel in 2011, but later had to step down. Harrison Ford returned for the follow-up, with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Jared Leto all joining the cast with Denis Villeneuve at the helm.

  Editors' Pick

However, Scott is returning to the dystopian franchise with upcoming Amazon Studios series "Blade Runner 2099". He added, "I'm one of the producers. It's all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World."

Scott has been looking to return to the franchise for a long time now and, back in 2018, he teased the possibility of "another story" to delve into. He told Digital Spy at the time, "I think there is another story. I've got another one ready to evolve and be developed, so there is certainly one to be done for sure."

Three years later, he revealed a pilot and bible for 'Blade Runner' had been made. He explained to the BBC, "We're already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours."

Production on the highly anticipated series has reportedly been delayed until spring next year due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bono, The Edge, Bob Geldof and More Among Mourners at Sinead O'Connor's Funeral

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House
Related Posts
Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Stunning View of San Francisco's Orange Sky Likened to Apocalypse and Mars

Stunning View of San Francisco's Orange Sky Likened to Apocalypse and Mars

Latest News
Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 09, 2023

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie
  • Aug 09, 2023

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods
  • Aug 09, 2023

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker
  • Aug 09, 2023

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House
  • Aug 09, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Most Read
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story
Movie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur