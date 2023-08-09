Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Warner Bros. Pictures/20th Century Fox Movie

As he's now producing a 'Blade Runner' series, the 'Gladiator' filmmaker admits choosing to direct the 'Prometheus' follow-up rather than the Harrison Ford franchise was a mistake.

AceShowbiz - Ridley Scott wishes he had directed the "Blade Runner" sequel. The 85-year-old filmmaker was torn between directing "Blade Runner 2049" and "Alien: Covenant" due to a scheduling clash, and he wishes he'd worked on the follow-up to his 1982 sci-fi classic.

"I shouldn't have had to make that decision. But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2," he said to Empire magazine.

He had initially been announced as director for the sequel in 2011, but later had to step down. Harrison Ford returned for the follow-up, with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Jared Leto all joining the cast with Denis Villeneuve at the helm.

However, Scott is returning to the dystopian franchise with upcoming Amazon Studios series "Blade Runner 2099". He added, "I'm one of the producers. It's all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World."

Scott has been looking to return to the franchise for a long time now and, back in 2018, he teased the possibility of "another story" to delve into. He told Digital Spy at the time, "I think there is another story. I've got another one ready to evolve and be developed, so there is certainly one to be done for sure."

Three years later, he revealed a pilot and bible for 'Blade Runner' had been made. He explained to the BBC, "We're already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours."

Production on the highly anticipated series has reportedly been delayed until spring next year due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

