Lori Harvey Revives Her Brother's Brand for Her New Swimwear Line

Instead of picking a completely new name for her latest fashion foray, Steve Harvey's daughter explains that she decides to rebrand her brother's footwear label.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey has opened up that her brother, Jason Harvey, gave her permission to use his footwear brand's name for her new swimwear line. On Monday, August 7, the 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey - announced Yevrah Swim, which she has launched with Revolve, and she was quizzed by an Instagram user on why she had used the same name as her sibling's shoe brand that is no more.

"Doesn't your brother own a footwear company called Yevrah?? Couldn't think of an original name?" they asked, to which she responded, "He used to, not anymore. I asked if I could revive and rebrand the name and he gave me his blessing."

Lori - who was in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan from 2020 to 2022 - is already the founder of the skincare brand, SKN by LH, which she launched in 2021. The model managed to create the business without any financial help from her parents, and she's very proud of what she's managed to accomplish.

She previously told E! News, "That has arguably been one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life, but also one of the most rewarding and fulfilling because this is the first thing that I've really been able to call my own thing, that I built from the ground up."

"It would've been very easy for me to just ask my parents to connect me with people and set it up, and I'll just slap my name on it and go about my day. But I really wanted to learn the ins and outs of the business. I wanted to be very hands-on with everything I was doing, and I wanted to make the mistakes, so that I could learn from them and really know how to be a businesswoman at the end of the day."

