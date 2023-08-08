 

Lori Harvey Revives Her Brother's Brand for Her New Swimwear Line

Lori Harvey Revives Her Brother's Brand for Her New Swimwear Line
Instagram
Celebrity

Instead of picking a completely new name for her latest fashion foray, Steve Harvey's daughter explains that she decides to rebrand her brother's footwear label.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey has opened up that her brother, Jason Harvey, gave her permission to use his footwear brand's name for her new swimwear line. On Monday, August 7, the 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey - announced Yevrah Swim, which she has launched with Revolve, and she was quizzed by an Instagram user on why she had used the same name as her sibling's shoe brand that is no more.

"Doesn't your brother own a footwear company called Yevrah?? Couldn't think of an original name?" they asked, to which she responded, "He used to, not anymore. I asked if I could revive and rebrand the name and he gave me his blessing."

  Editors' Pick

Lori - who was in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan from 2020 to 2022 - is already the founder of the skincare brand, SKN by LH, which she launched in 2021. The model managed to create the business without any financial help from her parents, and she's very proud of what she's managed to accomplish.

She previously told E! News, "That has arguably been one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life, but also one of the most rewarding and fulfilling because this is the first thing that I've really been able to call my own thing, that I built from the ground up."

"It would've been very easy for me to just ask my parents to connect me with people and set it up, and I'll just slap my name on it and go about my day. But I really wanted to learn the ins and outs of the business. I wanted to be very hands-on with everything I was doing, and I wanted to make the mistakes, so that I could learn from them and really know how to be a businesswoman at the end of the day."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case

Bono, The Edge, Bob Geldof and More Among Mourners at Sinead O'Connor's Funeral
Related Posts
Lori Harvey Hangs Out With BF Damson Idris After Shutting Down Quavo Romance Rumors

Lori Harvey Hangs Out With BF Damson Idris After Shutting Down Quavo Romance Rumors

Lori Harvey and Quavo Shut Down Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey and Quavo Shut Down Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey Offers Glimpse to Romantic Vacation With BF Damson Idris

Lori Harvey Offers Glimpse to Romantic Vacation With BF Damson Idris

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Latest News
Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Bono, The Edge, Bob Geldof and More Among Mourners at Sinead O'Connor's Funeral
  • Aug 09, 2023

Bono, The Edge, Bob Geldof and More Among Mourners at Sinead O'Connor's Funeral

Lori Harvey Revives Her Brother's Brand for Her New Swimwear Line
  • Aug 08, 2023

Lori Harvey Revives Her Brother's Brand for Her New Swimwear Line

Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle
  • Aug 08, 2023

Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case
  • Aug 08, 2023

Donald Trump Unhappy Prosecutor Seeks to Ban Him From Publicly Disclosing Information About His Case

Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star