Melania Is Dubbed Donald Trump's 'Secret Weapon' Amid His Legal Woes

Melania Trump is reportedly very supportive of her husband while he is campaigning for presidential bid and facing multiple serious charges at the same time.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump will reportedly become his "secret weapon" amid his latest legal fight. The 77-year-old former US president is slapped with charges including conspiracy to defraud America, tampering with a witness and conspiracy against the rights of citizens, stemming from his actions in the wake of the 2020 election, after he was indicted for a record third time.

"Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump 'calm and focused' amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time. Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life," a Trump insider told Page Six about how he's being supported by his wife.

Trump has until 5 P.M. on Monday, August 7 to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith's request for a protective order in Smith's indictment against him over alleged criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The source added, "Melania's even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check. She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it. The couple and their son (Barron) have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club."

"(Melania) literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table. Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka (Trump) and Jared (Kushner) once had…. she is his most intimate and internal sounding board."

"She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust… she is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it's just between them."

"She listens and isn't afraid to give her honest opinions and advice. The couple has worked out a schedule and routine that works for them. She is his secret weapon to staying grounded."

Trump has vowed to ask the judge in his alleged election fraud case to step down. He said he has "very powerful grounds" for his demand to change judges in his latest case and claimed "there is no way I can get a fair trial" unless he has a different lawmaker.

Trump's call came after the prosecution requested a court order that would limit what he can publicly say about the case. He also said he would also request a venue change and for his case to be moved out of Washington D.C.

The judge on his case, Tanya Chutkan, was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Trump now faces five upcoming trials. They include three criminal trials which include his alleged mishandling of classified documents, accounting fraud and these election charges. He also faces two civil trials over business practices and alleged defamation of a woman who has accused him of rape.

