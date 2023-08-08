 

Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker is psyched to kick off her first-ever Las Vegas residency show, promising it's going to be a 'glamour' show with 'magic' added.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue thinks she would have "regretted" leaving her Las Vegas residency much later. The 55-year-old pop superstar - who since beginning her career in the 1980s has released 15 studio albums and sold 80 million records worldwide - will follow in the footsteps of fellow music legends like Sir Elton John, Adele, and Britney Spears when she takes to the stage in Sin City this November and feels that the three-month residency has come at the "perfect time" in her career.

"It's going to be an amazing time! It's glamour...a little bit of Vegas, but magic. I always thought it would happen at some point. I think if I had done this earlier in my career, it might have been a bit too early," she told HELLO Magazine.

"If I'd done it much later, I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life - in my career - it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where I've got the catalogue, I've got the history but I've got the drive and the ambition to go so much further!"

The "Spinning Around" legend - who will release her 16th studio album "Tension" on September 22 - has enjoyed another career resurgence over the last few months with the release of her viral TikTok hit "Padam Padam" and went on to explain that she will always be "grateful" for the track, ahead of her residency at The Venetian Resort.

She said, "It's been an incredible journey! I will forever be grateful for what 'Padam' has given me and what it has given my audience. It's such a joy that my audience and then some have taken it as their own, all the TikToks and the Reels...it's gone beyond anything I could have imagined!"

