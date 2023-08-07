Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Instagram Music

The 'Back to Your Heart' singer names Tina Turner, Backstreet Boys, and Olivia Newton-John as some of her inspirations as she's gearing up to release her upcoming studio album.

AceShowbiz - Delta Goodrem's new album is influenced by the late Tina Turner, Backstreet Boys, and her late friend Olivia Newton-John. The "Born to Try" hitmaker was back earlier this week with the new single "Back to Your Heart", which comes ahead of her debut UK headline tour this month through September.

The '80s-inspired single serves as the first taste of the forthcoming eighth studio album, and she has divulged some of the artists she was inspired by, including the late "Proud Mary" hitmaker, the US boy band - who she toured with on their 2022 North American - and her dear friend, "Grease" legend Olivia.

Speaking about 2021's "Bridge Over Troubled Dreams" in a cover interview with RETROPOP magazine, she said, "That last album was so intense and heavy; it was me at the piano asking, 'Where do we come from? How did I get here? What do I need to do to heal and work through?' "

"It was a real deep dive. But when the borders opened up and we could go back to travelling, I toured with the Backstreet Boys and I was surrounded by so much fun, which gave me a sense of freedom in what I wanted to do now!"

On her shimmering new 80s-tinged single "Back to Your Heart", she continued, "It was like, 'This is my lane, let's lean into that.' My shows are about empowering everybody in the room and having that unity that comes from being together, which is what made me want to write this particular album."

On Tina's influence, Delta - who battled cancer like her idol - said, "She went through so much then at 40 years old moved into this amazing new chapter and started playing stadiums. It was insane! I feel like this is my Tina Turner era."

The 38-year-old Australian star is feeling "fired up and ready for a new chapter." She said, "There's all these different sidelines that I have going on at the moment, but after waiting so long it's really important for me to get out there and do it now."

"There's not one singular trajectory and I'm proud of my story; to have continued to do what I love to do throughout all these years and have No. 1 albums consistently, but I still feel like I'm fired up and ready for a new chapter and a new era. You know, everyone's journey is different and it really is an individual thing, but this era right now feels really good and I'm looking forward to seeing where the music takes me!"

Check out the full interview in the September issue of RETROPOOP and via retropopmagazine.com.

